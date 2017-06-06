Pakistan, Uzbekistan must explore venues of cooperation in different fields: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday said
Pakistan and Uzbekistan must explore new avenues of cooperation in
the fields of education, literature and culture.
Speaking to the Ambassador Designate for Uzbekistan, Irfan
Yousaf Shami in a meeting held here, Irfan Siddiqui said Central
Asian Muslim countries have remained centers of Islamic history and
civilizations that is why Pakistan has always attached great
importance to its relations with Central Asian countries.
He said both the countries should also review the
possibilities of preservation of the combined heritage.
Ambassador Designate for Uzbekistan, Irfan Yousaf Shami apprised
the Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui about his new
appointment and future plans.