Pakistan, Uzbekistan must explore venues of cooperation in different fields: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday said

Pakistan and Uzbekistan must explore new avenues of cooperation in

the fields of education, literature and culture.

Speaking to the Ambassador Designate for Uzbekistan, Irfan

Yousaf Shami in a meeting held here, Irfan Siddiqui said Central

Asian Muslim countries have remained centers of Islamic history and

civilizations that is why Pakistan has always attached great

importance to its relations with Central Asian countries.

He said both the countries should also review the

possibilities of preservation of the combined heritage.

Ambassador Designate for Uzbekistan, Irfan Yousaf Shami apprised

the Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui about his new

appointment and future plans.