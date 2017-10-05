Pakistan, USA want peace in Afghanistan, region: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan and United States of America (USA) wanted peace in Afghanistan and entire region.

Talking to a private news channel the minister said Pakistan had rendered supreme sacrifices in war against terrorism. Pakistan had been fighting successful war in this regard.

He said he held a fruitful meeting in a good environment with American counterpart and also invited him to visit Pakistan in this month, which he had accepted.

He said Pakistan would not accept American policy of India’s

role in Afghanistan. India was using western boarder for terrorism activities in Pakistan, he added.

Khawaja Asif said America should take notice of grass human rights violations by India in Occupied Kashmir.