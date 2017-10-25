Pakistan-US wanted to strengthen ties: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakria on Wednesday said Pakistan and United States (US) wanted to strengthen their relations and the visit of US Secretary of States would pave way in this regard.

Talking to PTV, he said it was decided in a meeting of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and US Vice President on the side lines of United States of General Assembly (UNGA) session to improve ties between the two countries.

Nafees Zakria said Pakistan presented its stance on ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) and atrocities on innocent Kashmir in Occupied Kashmir during the visit of US Secretary of State.

He said Pakistan had a great importance in the region, adding it had taken indiscriminate actions to eliminate menace of terrorism.