Pakistan, US to explore ways for addressing regional problems: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday said Pakistan and the United States would explore ways for addressing regional problems.

Talking to PTV, he said the United States had appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism.

He said Pakistan would share suggestions with the United States in days to come for removing the regional problems.

He said Pakistan wanted good relations and peace in Afghanistan. The new US government also wanted resolution of the Kashmir dispute through talks.