ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Spokesman Foreign Office Nafees Zakria Friday said relations between Pakistan and United States would be strengthened further in days to come.
Talking to a news channel, he said there would be more opportunities for both the countries to further improve the ties.
He said Pakistan and United States had been fighting a war on terror
jointly for many years and both the countries had long cooperation into the matter.
To a question regarding relations with Afghanistan, he said Pakistan not only hold the relations with the government but also with the people of Afghanistan.
Pakistan, US relations to be strengthened further in days to come: Zakria
