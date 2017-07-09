Pakistan, US have shared values, hopes for peace: Ambassador Chaudhry

WASHINGTON, July 9 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United

States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Pakistan and the United States have shared values and hopes for peace, understanding and tolerance.

He was addressing at a dinner of the annual convention of the

Association of Physicians of Pakistani descent of North America (APPNA) held in Orlando, in the state of Florida. APPNA has about 15,000 physicians and healthcare professionals of Pakistani descent which are serving across the United States and neighboring Canada.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry paid rich tribute to the pioneers of APPNA for

their foresight and efforts to create such an impressive organization. At the APPNA convention that was held from July 5-9, the Pakistan Embassy had set up a consular camp to extend services to the Pakistani-American community.

The Ambassador visited the camp was delighted to see a team of local

volunteers who were assisting the consular officials in extending services to the Pak-American community, a statement from the Embassy said.

APPNA members, their families and Pakistani American community from

Florida and neighboring states appreciated the 03-day consular camp initiative by the Embassy of Pakistan and Consulate General Houston during the Annual Convention of APPNA in Orlando, Florida.