Pakistan, US enjoy exceptional relationship for past 70 years: Aizaz Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Pakistan and United States have been

enjoying an exceptional relationship for the last seven decades, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry while addressing a gathering over dinner in Chicago on Monday.

According to a press release issued here, he said seven decades

of our excellent relations do not only comprise of government to government relations but also robust people to people ties.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani-American community

for welfare of their country origin along with the role of Pakistani-American community of Midwest in cementing Pak-US relations.

Aizaz Chaudhry urged the Pakistani-American community to focus on

assimilating with other communities living in United States and the country is emerging as a fast developing and modern republic in South Asia.

He advised the young generation of Pakistani-Americans to actively

participate in the local political scene.

The ambassador drew attention of Pakistani-American businessmen of

immense business potential in Pakistan and encouraged them to invest their expertise and capital in Pakistan.

The dinner was organized by the consul general of Pakistan in

collaboration with Pakistani-American Community of Chicago to welcome Ambassador Chaudhry on his first visit to Midwest US after assuming office in Washington.

Congressman Danny K Davis, attended the event and greatly appreciated the role of Pakistani-American community in strengthening robust ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Consul General of Pakistan Faisal NiazTirmizi,

thanked the participants and especially urged Pakistani-American business community to attend the “Trade and Property Show” which is being organized in Chicago under the auspices of Pakistan Consulate and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the first week of August 2017.

Representatives of Attorney General of Illinois, Mayor of Chicago,

Chancellor East West University, Chairman Central Asian Productivity United of North Illinois University and a large number of Pakistani-American community attended the dinner.

The event was concluded by presenting a Certificate of Appreciation by

Ambassador Chaudhry to Michael Blair. Michael Blair is Director Sales at Community Tissue Services and played a pivotal role in dispatching donation of skin grafts for burn victims of fuel tanker blast in Pakistan last month.