Pakistan urges world community not to abandon Palestinians’ quest for self-determination

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 24 (APP):Reaffirming its support to the Palestinians’ cause, Pakistan has underscored the need for a State of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders with AI-Quds AI-Sharif as its capital to usher in peace and stability in the Middle East.

“A just and lasting peace in the Middle East, especially for the occupied people in Palestine, is not only critical for regional stability; it is, in fact, a fundamental prerequisite for global peace and security,” Pakistani delegate Muhammad Zulqarnain told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.