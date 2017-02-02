Pakistan urges US officials to expedite formalities on training 10,000 Ph.Ds in America

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development

and Reform, Professor Dr. Ahsan in a meeting held in Washington urged the US officials to expedite formalities for producing 10,000 Pakistani Ph.Ds in the next 10 years as part of cooperation in educational field between the two countries.

Attended by Pakistan’s ambassadors to the United States, Jalil Abbas

Jilani and senior officials of the State Department and the USAID at the Embassy of Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal held important discussions to review the progress in implementation of the ‘Pakistan US Knowledge Corridor’ envisioned by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his last official visit to Washington in October 2015.

An important element of the Knowledge Corridor is to work with the US

educational institutions for producing 10,000 Pakistani Ph.Ds in the next ten years from well reputed US universities in various disciplines.

“Pakistan is fast emerging as a success story in Asia due to economic

reforms introduced by the government. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has put Pakistan in global investment map,” the minister said building on the discussions held during the last meeting of the Working Group on Education, Science and Technology.

He said the government is committed to developing quality human

resource for the future of country to transform Pakistan’s economy into a Knowledge Economy.

“Initiative to train 10,000 Ph.Ds in next ten years at top US

universities is a critical element of Vision 2025, which seeks to put Pakistan in top 25 economies of the world,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal told the officials that the government has allocated

funds for this project and ECNEC recently improved Rs 85 billion for the first phase of the project.

He urged the US officials to expedite the necessary formalities

particularly the internal coordination between the relevant US agencies in order to facilitate the early roll out of this critical initiative for development of Pakistan’s human resource.

The US officials assured the minister that they are working with the

concerned departments in order to complete the necessary homework. A visit by the relevant US officials is expected in the next few weeks to complete the formalities for early commencement of the initiative.

Upon request of the US officials, minister Iqbal also briefed about the

major projects in the domain of energy and infrastructure development under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal is visiting Washington DC to attend the annual

National Prayer Breakfast ceremony. A large number of prominent national and international personalities attend this event which is also graced by the US president.