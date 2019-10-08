Pakistan urges UN to address Indian brutalities in curfew-bound occupied Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 8 (APP):Pakistan Monday told the United Nations that the “cruel” and persisting India’s lockdown in occupied Kashmir and its atrocities in the disputed state have exacerbated the suffering of women and children, emphasizing that the world body must address that “dire and unacceptable” situation there.

“The international community must pay special attention to the plight of women and their families living under foreign occupation and ensure that their basic and inalienable rights are guaranteed,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural matters.

The Pakistani envoy lashed out at occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir which she said are responsible for taking children away in the dead and darkness of the night. “They are then held incommunicado and some children never return.”