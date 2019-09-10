Pakistan urges UN chief for urgent steps as Gutteres voices concern on Kashmir situation

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 10 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, underscored the urgency of initiating practical steps to deal with the worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, now in its fifth week of the Indian military’s repressive lockdown, when she met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, according to informed sources.

During her 30-minute meeting at UN chief’s 38th floor office, Ambassador Lodhi said that the grave political and humanitarian crisis, which began unfolding after India’s “illegal” annexation of the disputed state last month, has now reached the point that it poses a threat to international peace and security.

She told the UN chief that the intensifying tragedy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir was, in fact, an urgent call to set into motion his initiative of “preventive” diplomacy before the crisis spins out of control, the sources said.

Now is the time to speak up for law, justice and human rights, the Pakistani envoy emphasized.