UNITED NATIONS, Dec 1 (APP):Pakistan has called on the international community to take urgent action to end the suffering of the Palestinian
people and ensure that Israel abides by all UN resolutions and international laws so as to pave the way for an independent and contiguous state of Palestine.
Pakistan urges swift UN action to end Palestinians’ suffering
