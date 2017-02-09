Pakistan urges international community to take note of Indian belligerence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday urged the

international community to take note of the “Indian belligerence

that continues to pose threat to peace in the region.”

The Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria told reporters

here at the weekly press briefing about the ongoing atrocities by

the Indian occupational forces on the civilians in Jammu and

Kashmir.

He said India was also constantly violating ceasefire at the

Line of Control, which resulted in loss of lives of the innocent

civilians.

He said the Indian occupation forces have also placed Hurriyat

Leaders under arrest to stop them from observing peaceful protest on

the anniversary of Afzal Guru and termed it “a case of miscarriage

of justice.”

He also pointed to the recent incident in which India Army

soldiers barged into a coaching centre in Lassipura village of

Pulwama district on Tuesday and thrashed students and teachers

mercilessly.

The students were dragged out and beaten ruthlessly with guns

injuring many, the spokesman said. He said the Indian police also

vandalized Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front office in the Kupwara

district.

The Foreign Office spokesman said the Joint Resistance

Leadership, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik

have also called for a complete shutdown.

He said the shutdown would be observed to mark the martyrdom

of various Kashmiri leaders, who laid their lives for the legitimate

cause of Kashmiri people, protested against non-state subjects and

non Kashmiris running the medical centres.

He said meanwhile the members of High Court Bar association

have demanded settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC

Resolutions on Kashmir, under a UN supervised plebiscite.

The spokesman said the Kashmiris have rejected a draft bill by

the sham government that gives police Armed Forces (Special Powers)

Act (AFSPA) like powers, which he added would convert Jammu and

Kashmir into a more lawless state.

He termed it deplorable and pointed that the Association of

Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) has identified 8000 Kashmiris

in IOK who have disappeared.

The Foreign Office spokesman also strongly condemned the

killing of six innocent Afghan Red Cross workers and extended

condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families.