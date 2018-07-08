Pakistan urged to make efforts to public UN Human Rights report on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter
on Sunday paid tributes to young Kashmiri Freedom fighter
Burhan Muzaffar Wani Shaheed on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary.
To observe martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani the
APHC had organized a protest rally which was started here from State Life
Building (Blue Area) and culminated at D-Chowk.
The protest rally was largely attended by APHC leaders, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and
Kashmir (AJK), members of civil society and general public at large.
Addressing the gathering, the leaders termed Wani’s sacrifice a life
infusing force to the Kashmir Freedom Movement.
They said that India was using terrible means to crush the indigenous movement in Indian
occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).
The Indian Army Chief clearly accepted the fact that violence and suppression had failed in yielding desired results in IOK to end the freedom movement, they added.
The speakers lamented the cold silence of Muslim world; worldwide
human rights watch dogs and international community on Indian
atrocities in IOK. They claimed that Indian forces had tried to make
the pellet guns recognized as not dangerous weapon to dodge the world
while it had left no single member of the society including children,
young women and men torture free in the occupied state.
Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged the
government of Pakistan to play its role for making the United Nations
Human Rights report on Kashmir public. It should direct its diplomats
to make affective lobby around the world to highlight Indian massacre
in IoK.
He reiterated his commitment with Pakistan and quoted Quaid-e-Azam’s
statement after his Srinagar’s visit in 1944 where Quaid reaching Bara
Kahu said that Kasmir would be the capital of Pakistan.
He remained determined to support the Kashmiris of IoK and also
demanded Pakistanis to stand beside them in their freedom movement.
To a question he said the international community particularly
European countries had sympathies for tyrannized Kashmiris facing
obliterating violence and killing by the Indian Armed Forces in IoK.
They had also supported Kashmir cause while India black mailed most of
the European states in the name of boycott from various economic and
business agreements.
The AJK premier said he made it clear to them that they have to either
safeguard their economic interests or support the humanitarian cause
of Kashmiris.
The participants chanted slogans against the massive human rights
violation and killing of innocent unarmed civilians and called upon
the world to take notice of the use of force by the brutal Indian
occupied forces. They said that Wani’s martyrdom infused new life to
the freedom movement of Kashmir.
