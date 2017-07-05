Pakistan upgrades its Computer Centre at YMMA Headquarters, Colombo

ISLAMABAD, July 05 (APP): The Government of Pakistan through its High Commission, has donated 17 computers and relevant equipment to re-launch and up-grade Pakistan Computer Centre at All Ceylon Young Mens’ Muslim Association Conference (YMMA), at their Headquarters in Maradana, Colombo.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Dr. Sarfraz Sipra, who was

the chief guest on the occasion, has appreciated the charitable services of All Ceylon YMMA Conference by promoting activities in every field while contributing to the building of a healthy, vigorous and intelligent youth in the country, said a message received here on Wednesday.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to support Sri Lanka in

enhancing the skills of its youth. The Pakistan Computer Centre was established in 2006 with the support of the Government of Pakistan through its High Commission.

The National President of All Ceylon YMMA Conference Mr. M. Thaufiq

Zubyr thanked the Government and people of Pakistan and the High Commission for up-grading the Centre and said that these computers, which were long needed, would help to provide ICT training to youngsters. He said that all communities would get benefit from the facility without any discrimination.

Dr. Sipra noted that the Pakistan Computer Centre management in

partnership with National Apprentice and Industrial Training Authority (NAITA) would bring the desired outcome from this centre. He praised the working model and contribution rendered by the NAITA towards enhancement of Sri Lankan youth’s skills and providing them with right jobs.

All Ceylon YMMA Conference primarily is a Youth and Youth serving

Community based Organization (CBO), founded on the 30 April 1950. The Conference is national in outlook with 102 Branches spread over the length and breadth of Sri Lanka.

The project would add to various socioeconomic development projects by the Government and people of Pakistan for their Sri Lankan brethren in housing, health, education, and livelihood sectors.