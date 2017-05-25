Prudent policies ensured decade’s highest growth of 5.3% in 2016-17: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The country’s Gross Domestic
Product (GDP) recorded ten-year highest growth of 5.3 percent
during the outgoing fiscal year (2016-17) in the wake of
growth-oriented initiatives and prudent economic policies, introduced
by the PML-N government.
“Pakistan has seen a visible turnaround over the last four
years due to successful implementation of a comprehensive programme
of economic revival,” Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said while
launching Pakistan Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year
(2016-17) here this afternoon.
The minister – flanked by Secretary Finance Division, Tariq
Bajwa, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Rana Afzal and other
officials of the ministry – said as compared to 2013, the
country’s economy was in an impressive condition today, achieving
higher growth, also endorsed by the world.
“The growth rate was just 3 percent in 2013, which has now
risen to 5.3 percent and this growth is also being acknowledged
at the world level,” he said.
The Finance Minister said that the overall size of
country’s economy has crossed the threshold of $300 billion
during the current year, which was a healthy sign.
Keeping in view the current pace of economic growth,
the GDP growth rate target for the upcoming year (2017-18) has
been fixed at 6 percent, the minister said hoping that the target
would not only be achieved but also exceed.
He said that during the outgoing year (2016-17), the
agriculture sector posted a growth of 3.46 per cent, which was a
positive sign and attributed the growth to Kissan Package announced
in the last budget.
Dar said cotton production grew by 7.6 percent, wheat by 0.5
percent, rice 0.7 percent, sugarcane 4.4 percent and maize 16.3
percent.
The livestock sector, he said, witnessed growth of 3.43
percent, while fishing and forestry sector grew by 1.23 percent and
14.49 percent respectively.
Agricultural Credit disbursement in 2016-17 grew by 22.7
percent as compared to the same period of last year.
Dar said the large scale manufacturing grew by 5.06 percent
compared to 4.64 percent last year.
He said the headline inflation Consumer Price Index (CPI)
averaged at 4.1 percent during July-April 2017 against target of 6
percent, showing that inflation will remain below the target.
He said during the current fiscal year, Pakistan’s imports
showed rising trend at relatively fast rate (18.7 percent) due to
increased economic activity as part of China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) project.
He said that as per the estimates the import by end of this
fiscal year would remain at $45.4 billion.
The finance minister said remittances reached $14.1 billion
compared to $14.4 billion last year, adding that the capital and
financial accounts recorded surplus of $5.1 billion, which was
significantly higher than the surplus of $3.6 billion last year.
In October of fiscal year 2017, he said, foreign exchange
reserves hit all time high at $24.3 billion, of which net reserves
with State Bank of Pakistan were $18.93 billion and scheduled bank
$5.10 billion.
The high level of foreign exchange reserves, a sign of
economic stability, has been achieved due to deep-rooted and
comprehensive foreign policies and reforms, undertaken by the
government.
The minister said the foreign direct investment grew by 12.4
percent and reached $1.6 billion in a nine-month period.
The per capita income in dollar terms has increased from $
1,531 in FY 2016 to $ 1,629 in FY 2017, showing an increase of 6.4
percent in FY 2017.
Dar said the government took a number of growth-oriented
measures to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, adding that
the initiatives included National Power Policy, Kissan Package,
Automotive Policy, Textile Policy, Strategic Trade Policy Framework
2015-18, Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy, Public Sector
Entity Reforms Strategy, CPEC and National Financial inclusion
strategy.
Talking about fiscal development, the minister said, the
government focused on correcting the fiscal imbalances by adopting
prudent expenditures management and revenue mobilization strategy.
Overall fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.6 percent of GDP in FY
2016, reflecting sustainable consolidation since FY2013. The
minister said that during July-March FY2016-17, fiscal deficit stood
at 3.9 percent of GDP.
The minister said that during July-March FY17, total
expenditures stood at Rs4,383.6 billion (13.8 percent of GDP)
against Rs3,971.3 billion (13.6 percent of GDP) in the same period
of last year.
The current expenditure stood at Rs3,605.1 billion during the
first nine months against Rs3,407 billion last year while the
development expenditure and net lending amounted to Rs769.6 billion
compared to Rs710.2 billion last year.
The expenditures under PSDP have posted a growth of 19.8
percent and reached to Rs746.6 billion in nine months compared to
Rs623.4 billion last year.
Total revenues, Dar said, are expected to reach Rs5,347.1
billion, of which the tax revenues are budgeted to remain at
Rs4,306.1 billion and non-tax revenues at Rs1,041 billion during the
current year.
He added that during the period from July-March, total
revenues stood at Rs3,145.5 billion against Rs2,961.9 billion in the
same period of last year, showing growth of 6.2 percent.
The investment to GDP has reached to 15.78 percent during the
financial year 2016-17 and reached to the level of Rs5026 billion
compared to the investment of Rs4526 billion last year.
The minister said that keeping in view the macroeconomic
stability during July-March, SBP maintained the policy rate at 5.75
percent, which is the lowest rate since early 1970s.
The minister said that Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been
ranked first in Asia and fifth best performing market in the world
in year 2016 as assessed by Bloomberg, adding that PSX touched
53,000 level on May 24.
The market capitalization increased from Rs7,588.47 billion on
June 30, 2016 to Rs10,044.07 billion on May 8, 2017, he said adding
that the market outperformed during the current year among leading
global stock markets, more specially in Asian region.
Referring to the social safety nets, the minister said that
government has prioritized 17 pro-poor sectors through the Medium
Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). Expenditure on pro-poor sectors
in 2012-13 was Rs1913.3 billion, which is 8.5 percent of the GDP.
During 2015-16, total expenditures of these sectors reached to
Rs2,694.7 billion, which was 9.3 percent of GDP.
The minister said that during the nine months of the current
fiscal year, Rs1,017.5 billion expenditures have been made in these
sectors.
He said that the number of beneficiaries in BISP has increased
from 1.7 million in FY2009 to 5.42 million this year, adding the
disbursements increased from Rs16 billion in FY2009 to Rs115 billion
this year.
He said that the government had also special focus on
education, health and nutrition and a number of programmes have been
implemented during the outgoing fiscal year for the development of
these sectors.
Pakistan has achieved progressive and significant improvement
in country’s overall security due to successful counter terrorism
efforts of the government under framework of comprehensive
National Action Plan (NAP), backed by an extensive and highly
effective counter terrorism operation Zarb-e-Azb by armed forces,
and actions by other security and law enforcement agencies and
intelligence-based operations across the country.