Pakistan UN mission & NY consulate commemorate ‘Defence Day’ & ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

NEW YORK, Sep 07 (APP):The Pakistan Mission to the UN and the Consulate General in New York Friday commemorated the ‘Defence of Pakistan and ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ as a remembrance of the armed forces’ bravery and sacrifices made in defending the country, and to reaffirm full support to Kashmiri people suffering under the tight lockdown imposed by the Indian occupation forces for over a month now.

The solemn commemoration, held at the Pakistan Mission, began with a recitation from the holy Quran.