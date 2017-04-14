Pakistan, Ukraine to join hands in curbing corruption: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, April 14 (APP): Pakistan and Ukraine have

principally agreed to join hands to ensure good governance,

transparency and to curb corrupt practices in the government

system.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Pakistan, Volodymyr Lakomov in

an interview here Friday said that National Accountability of

Bureau of Pakistan (NAB) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of

Ukraine (NABU) would soon sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

to check corruption by employing modern digital technology.

Both countries would take benefit from their experiences

and techniques as Ukrainian government employees are accountable

to the public, he said.

Every employee declares his/her assets and expenditures to

the NABU monthly, which can be challenged by any citizen. This

had helped a lot in discouraging corruption in the government

employees, he remarked.

Talking about the mutual trade with Pakistan, the Ambassador

admitted that it was much below the existing potential. That is

why, he added, “we intend to raise it to US $ 1 billion during

the next five years.”

In this connection, he said that Pakistan-Ukraine Business

Council has been given the task to improve its outreach to help

establish right business-to-business contacts and facilitations

to the businessmen of the two countries.

He informed that Ukraine has 5 percent Muslim population

which enjoys complete religious freedom and working without

any discrimination. He added that his country has a strong

defense ties with Pakistan. “Recently, we had signed defense

agreements to the tune of $600 million in Dubai exhibition.”

Volodymyr Lakomov, appreciating the sacrifices and

endeavours of Pakistan against the terrorism said that

Pakistan is a peaceful country.

Replying to a query, he said both states have an agreement

to share space technology and in this regard the system of

space technology has been installed in the different universities

of Pakistan so that the students could be equipped with modern

and updated knowledge of space technology.

To a question, he said that Kashmir dispute between Pakistan

and India should be resolved as per the wishes of the Kashmiries

and in accordance with the United Nations’ Security Council

Resolutions to ensure peace in the region. It is in the direct

interest of the two neighbouring countries as well as all the

states in the region, he remarked.

Terming the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an

attractive venture for all the countries in the region, he said

that Ukraine was keenly gathering facts and opportunities so

that it could participate in this mega project. Ukrainians food

Restaurant would be set up at Gwadar to enhance the existing

friendly ties between the two countries, he added.

To a question, he said that over 5000 Pakistani students

are getting education in different fields including medical,

engineering and space technology from the various universities

of Ukraine.

He said that Ukraine was currently importing Sunflower oil,

steel products, heavy engine machinery and dairy products, while

Pakistan was exporting textile, oranges, rice, plastic and

surgical instruments.

To a question, he said that the number of Pakistani visitors

to Ukraine was increasing due to easy business visa regime.

Valadymyr Lakomov said that after the Russian aggression over

10,000 people had been killed including security personnel, civilians besides billion dollars damages due to destruction of the buildings and other infrastructure.