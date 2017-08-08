Pakistan, Ukraine to fasten tourism cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Lakomov and Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan Tuesday agreed to fasten the bilateral relations on tourism cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting Volodymyr Lakomov informed the MD PTDC that he has visited a numerous places in Pakistan and found that there is a huge tourism potential which requires proper publicity and promotion, said a press release here on Tuesday.

The Ambassador Lakomov said that he has visited Gilgit

Baltistan (GB), Lahore and historic place Moanjodaro which has impressed him too much.

He said, “Ukraine has a number of ski resorts where a large

number of adventure tourists participate in annual ski tournaments”.

“Also, last year, a number of tourists from Ukraine visited

Pakistan for participating in Skiing Tournament at Nailer”, he

added.

He said that he is fond of Qasuri Fenugreek (Maithi) and likes

Pakistani cuisine very much. He appreciated the role of Pakistani Ambassador in Ukraine Athar Abbas for promoting Pakistan tourism in Ukraine and said, “Most of Ukrainian Embassy Staff in Islamabad is recently posted and they are willing to visit different tourist places in Pakistan.”

Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor said that Lakomov has been invited to visit Swat Valley, Ayubia and Nathia Gall.

MD PTDC also presented him a copy of PTDC newly published Amazing Pakistan Magazine which was very much appreciated by the ambassador.

MD PTDC said that in the past, tourism was a neglected sector but the present government is committed to develop Pakistan into an international hub for business and tourism setting an example for rest of the world.

He further said that the combination of snow-capped mountain ranges of Pakistan, lakes, valleys, rivers, deserts, history and culture make Pakistan the most unique tourist destination of the world.

“An example of which is Skardu where one can enjoy mountains, river, forest and desert at the same dine and the flight lands between the sand dunes”, he said.

“After assuming the charge of Managing Director PTDC, I have segregated the different sectors of tourism that include religious, sports and adventure and medical tourism etc,” he added.

He informed that he visited Thailand and met their Tourism

Police Chief in order to learn from their experience and launch a same force in Pakistan too.

“CPEC is the future of Pakistan which will create millions of

jobs not only for the country but also for the region by playing a pivotal role in launching these billions of dollars economic activities for Pakistan,” he added.

He said we are presently focusing on Gilgit Baltistan and soon a Ski resort will be developed at Natter Valley in addition to a 5-star hotel at Gilgit by the River.

“We are offering our 25 acres of land in Islamabad for

development of a tourist resort as well as PTDC ongoing projects are also available for joint ventures.” he said.

Ghafoor said that there are lot more common tourism features between Pakistan and Ukraine which include Adventure Sports and mountaineering which can be jointly publicized and benefits can be reaped.