Pakistan, UK signs MoU to cooperate in aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Pakistan and the United Kingdom Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of aviation, especially in the wake of latter’s exit from the European Union (EU).

On behalf of Pakistan, Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy signed the MoU, while the UK side was represented by British High Commissioner Richard Crowder. Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan witnessed the signing ceremony.

“The purpose of the MoU was to help the aviation authority of the UK during transition phase of coming out of the European Union,” an Aviation Division press release said.

The UK authorities explained that while the UK remained a member state of the EU, and “for the duration of the proposed transition or implementation period, it would continue to remain bound by the EU law.”

The two sides noted that the agreement between the UK and Pakistan concerning Air Services Agreement (ASA), signed in Manchester on February 25, 2008, contained various provisions relating to the UK’s membership of the EU.

The both sides decided to review and potentially amend the draft ASA after the UK’s departure from the EU.

Following the amendment “the UK would authorize any airline, and Pakistani side would not revoke, suspend or limit any existing authorisation given to such an airline.”