ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence
Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and UK Minister of State for Armed
Forces Mark Lancaster Wednesday agreed on further strengthening
bilateral relations of Pakistan and United Kingdom.
According to a press release, they discussed issues of mutual
interest during the meeting.
Rana Tanveer Hussain identified various fields in which both
countries can further boost bilateral cooperation.
He said that joint production projects should be started to
expand ties.
The minister also met Chief Executive Officer Marshall
Aerospace and Defence Group, an aircraft maintenance, modification
and design company located at Cambridge Airport, which also owns and
operates the Cambridge airport.
The minister was on a five-day visit to attend Defence and
Security Equipment International Exhibition.
He was attending the exhibition on the invitation of
Department for International Trade, Defence and Security
Organization.
Earlier, the minister also attended the inaugural ceremony of
the Defence and Security Equipment International exhibition and also
visited various companies’ stalls.
He also visited the stall of Pakistan Ordnance Factory.
Pakistan, UK agree to further strengthen bilateral relations
ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence