Pakistan, UK affirm commitment to enhance military to military operational engagements

RAWALPINDI, April 25 (APP): Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday affirmed the commitment to enhance military to military engagement in the fields on operational collaboration, training, sports, military exchanges and defence cooperation.

The agreement to this effect was reached at a meeting held as part of the third round of Pakistan-UK Army staff talks held here at the General Headquarters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the British delegation was led by Assistant Chief of General Staff (ACGS) Major General Nicholas Welch, which was received and hosted by Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Pakistan Army Major General Sharif Shamshad Mirza.

“Both sides affirmed the commitment to enhance military to military engagement in the fields of operational collaboration, training, sports, military exchanges and defence cooperation.”

The visiting general also went around the Army Museum and presented a replica Victoria Cross (VC).

The delegation was also briefed on the current operation conducted under the ambit of operation Radd ul Fasaad and Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.