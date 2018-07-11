Pakistan-Turkey trade volume needs to be enhanced, economic cooperation strengthened :Saleem Manviwalla

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has said that great potential exists for increasing trade and investment between Pakistan and Turkey and both sides need to devise mechanisms for boosting economic cooperation for mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Turkey.

The Deputy Chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of Turkey at Parliament House on Wednesday, said a press release.

He said that it was the vision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to boost trade and economic links with Pakistan and time has arrived to put that vision into reality. He said that Pakistan and Turkey have a shared vision for regional growth and prosperity. He pointed out that trade volume between the two is below the mark keeping in view the level of bilateral friendship.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla observed that Pakistan values its friendly relations with Turkey and desires to further expand mutual ties in different sectors to bring business community into a close contact and strengthen the bond of friendship.

“Turkey is close to our hearts” Deputy Chairman Senate observed while emphasizing the significance of multidimensional relationship between Pakistan and Turkey.

He also conveyed a felicitation letter on behalf of former president Asif Ali Zardari conveying well wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, He said that Pakistan and Turkey share identical views on regional and international issues and there is huge scope to further expand bilateral ties between the two sides. Mandviwalla also emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation at parliamentary level through frequent exchanges. He also expressed his well wishes to Turkish President. Manviwalla extended invitation to Speaker of Turkish Parliament to visit Pakistan soon after taking oath of his office. He said that both the countries enjoy cultural and religious similarities besides sharing a vision for regional growth and prosperity.

The two sides, he said, can achieve a lot through frequent interactions at different levels for mutual benefit.

The Turkish Envoy agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate and said that both the countries can achieve a lot through enhanced interactions and bilateral cooperation.He informed the Deputy Chairman Senate that it was his first ambassadorial assignment to Pakistan and he would make all out efforts to contribute positively to strengthen the bond of friendship between Pakistan and Turkey. The Deputy Chairman Senate wished him success and assured his cooperation as well.