Pakistan, Turkey to join hands for improvement in railways: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP):Railways Minister Shiekh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday the Pakistan Railways and Turkish Railways would work in transfer of technology as a joint venture in future.

Addressing a press conference at the PR Headquarters, he said under an agreement

signed with Turkey, coaches would be manufactured in Pakistan and the railways would

improve its technology with the support of Turkish Railways workshops.

He said shuttle train operation between Lahore and Gujranwala would be initiated

on February 24 from Gujranwala and half fare would be charged on the first day

in the train, adding that parking fee at the both railway stations would be reduced so

that passengers prefer traveling by train instead of roads.

The minister said that the Supreme Court (SC) had given time of three months for the

operation of Karachi Circular Railways and all hurdles would be removed in this regard

with help of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We do not want to disturb people but 50-feet land from both sides of the KCR track

would have to evacuate and rangers can be used for this purpose under the orders

of the SC,” he added.

The minister said the SC had given permission for selling out of railways properties situated in Karachi to end deficit, adding that all deficit of the PR would be removed, if the PR got succeeded to sell out even only one building like Hayyat Regency at Karachi.

To a question, he said that elimination of encroachments was responsibility of the government.

He said that the SC had expressed its trust in performance of the railways during his recent

appearance before the court which was an honour for the department.

The first time in the railways history, the PR devised a business plan which had been

submitted to the SC and he thanked the Planning Ministry for helping in this regard.

To a question, the minister said that the railways had a transparent mechanism for selling

of land and property in Karachi would be sold transparently.