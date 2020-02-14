Pakistan, Turkey sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in Science, Technology sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Pakistan and Turkey signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the field of science and technology in a ceremony held at Prime Minister House on Friday.

The MoUs were signed between the Turkish Government and the Ministry of Science and Technology during the visit of Turkish President , Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Prime Minister House.

According to an official of Ministry of Science and Technology, three MoUs were signed between Turkey and Pakistan in science and technology sector.

On the occasion, an MoU was signed between the Halal Accreditation Agency of Turkey and the Pakistan National Accreditation Council for the approval of Halal items and enhancing cooperation in this regard.

Another MoU was signed between the Standards Institution of Turkey and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, the official informed.

An MoU was also signed between Turkish Aerospace Industries and National University of Science and Technology.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also attended the ceremony, the official added.