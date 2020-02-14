Pakistan, Turkey sign 13 documents to boost bilateral ties in trade, defence, tourism

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Pakistan and Turkey Friday signed 13 documents of cooperation, including agreements, protocols and memorandums of understanding, to boost bilateral ties in the fields of trade, tourism, defence and infrastructure development.

The documents of cooperation were signed in a ceremony held here at the PM House during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the delegation level talks.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing ceremony, besides the members of the Turkish delegation and federal cabinet members.

Pakistan and Turkey signed a declaration of Strategic Economic Framework between the two countries inked by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan, besides a joint declaration on the visit.

The two countries signed a bilateral agreement on military training cooperation and the signatories included Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

Rector of National University of Science and Technology of Pakistan Lt. Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Turkish Aerospace Industries Tamel Kotli signed an MoU for cooperation between their respective institutions.

An implementation programme of the MoU between Turkish Standard Institutions (TSE) and Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) in the field of standardization, conformity assessment, meteorology and training was signed by PSQCA Director General Abdul Aleem Memon and TSE President Dr Adem Sahin.

An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and the Turkish Ministry of Culture, Tourism on Cooperation in Diaspora Policy inked by Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Amir Hassan and President of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities Abdullah Eren.

In order to enhance media and cultural cooperation, a cooperation protocol between Turkish Radio Television Corporation (TRT) and Pakistan Television (PTV) was signed by PTV Managing Director Amer Manzoor and TRT DG brahim Eren. Similarly, another such protocol was also signed by Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation DG Samina Waqar and TRT DG to enhance cooperation and share expertise in the field of radio.

Pakistan and Turkey signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation for development of tourism and the signatories were Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Turkish Deputy Minister for Culture and Tourism Dr Serdar CAM.

An MoU was signed by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan for cooperation in the field of Halal Accreditation between the two countries.

The Turkish Trade Minister and Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh signed an MoU between Turkish Trade Ministry and Federal Board of Revenue on trade facilitation and custom cooperation.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed and Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Mehmet Cahit Turan signed an MoU for cooperation between Pakistan Post and Turkish Post.

Similarly, another MoU was signed by Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister to increase cooperation in the field of railways.