Pakistan, Turkey reiterate to continue taking steps in all areas of mutual interest, peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):Pakistan and Turkey on Friday reiterated their determination to continue taking steps in all areas of mutual interest for mutual peace and prosperity, especially by transforming the historic Turkey-Pakistan relationship into an increasingly stronger trade, investment and economic relationship for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. Both sides noted with great satisfaction that the relationship between the two brotherly countries has over the years transformed into a strong strategic partnership in all areas of mutual interest, that has withstood the tests of time, said a joint statement issued here following the conclusion of a two-day official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey.