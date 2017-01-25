Pakistan-Turkey Military Dialogue Group meeting starts

ISLAMABAD Jan 25 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday initiated two-day 12th round of High Level Military Dialogue Group meeting.

Pakistan side is being led by Secretary Defence Syed Zamir ul Hassan Shah while the Turkish side by Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff General Umit Dundar, according to a press release of Ministry of Defence.

The concluding session of the meeting will be held on Thursday.

Meanwhile, General Umit DUNDAR called on Defence Minister

Khawaja Muhammad Asif and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Minister appreciated the time tested role of Turkey in supporting Pakistan at all regional and international fora.

The historical and brotherly relations between both brotherly countries were discussed and it was appreciated by both sides.

He expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to deepen, broaden and strengthen its partnership with Turkey in all fields including defence cooperation to the optimum level.

He lauded the democratic and development initiatives of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish General expressed similar sentiments for political and military leadership of Pakistan for moving ahead in all fields, particularly promotion of mutual cooperation in defence arena covering defence industries, training of armed forces personnel in each other’s countries, exchange of visits, courses and frequent interaction between the armed forces.

Khwaja Asif thanked Turkish General for attending IDEAS-2016 in November at Karachi and conforming Turkish Navy’s participation in upcoming AMAN-17 Exercise.