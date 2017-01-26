Pakistan, Turkey agree to work for greater bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey Thursday agreed to work for a Comprehensive Bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement encompassing all facets of cooperation.

The agreement reached at the 12th round of Pakistan-Turkey High

Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG)’s meeting held here from Jan 25-26, a joint communique issued here said.

The two sides resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in defence and security related fields.

The meeting agreed that 13th Round of Pakistan-Turkey HLMDG would be held in Turkey.

Secretary Ministry of Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah led the Pakistan’s delegation, while Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff of Republic of Turkey General Umit DUNDAR.

Prior to Plenary Session, General Umit DUNDAR, held a meeting with Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Both the leaders expressed concern on terrorist attacks in Pakistan and Turkey.

The secretary defence apprised the visiting delegation about the

successes achieved by Pakistan as a result of military operation Zarb-e-Azb and the National Action Plan.

Both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, including

security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan and Middle East.

They also took stock of the measures that have been taken since last

the HLMDG meeting held in Turkey in October 2015.

General Umit DUNDAR also held meetings with the Minister for Defence, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Air Staff.

In all these meetings, matters relating to defence cooperation covering training, exchange visits and co-production of defence equipment were discussed.