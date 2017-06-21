Pakistan-Turkey agree to have tremendous potential for mutual coop in various fields

ISTANBUL June 21, (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on official visit to Turkey, on Wednesday called

on Defence Minister of Turkey, Fikri ISIK.

Matters related to regional situation and bilateral security cooperation were discussed. Both agreed upon the tremendous potential for cooperation in the fields of security policies, defence production and human resource training.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Mr Sohail was present during the meeting, according to Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Earlier, COAS visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). Upon arrival he was briefed about the projects being undertaken by TAI in both military and civil aviation industry.

TAI has developed particular expertise in helicopters and UAVs. COAS visited the facility and took an introductory flight in T129 attack helicopter.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS warmly appreciated the indigenous technical prowess achieved by Turkey. Pakistan has great technological and industrial potential which open the scope for very meaningful defence cooperation between the two countries.