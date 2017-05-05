Pakistan, Turkey agree to expand cooperation in civil aviation

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey Friday agreed to extend their mutual cooperation in different arenas particularly in the field of civil aviation.

This was decided in a meeting between Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan and Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan S Babur Girjin.

Secretary Aviation Division Irfan Elahi and other officials were present in the meeting.

Matters of mutual interest and strengthening of ties between the two countries particularly related to aviation industry were discussed in the meeting.

Advisor to prime minister highlighted the various steps underway for advancement of national airline specifically flight safety, ground handling, maintenance and induction of latest technology as well as promotion of aviation.

Ambassador of Turkey highly appreciated all endeavors taken by the incumbent government and advisor to prime minister.

Sardar Mehtab acknowledged the significant contribution of Turkey in the region under the leadership of President Tayyip Erdogan and expressed that being functioning democracies, Pakistan and Turkey are important icons of Muslim community and they have important geographical positions in the region.

He also shared that both countries are bound with fraternal ties which should be cultivated constantly in order to promote mutual interests.

He also added that both countries always strived to increase mutual understanding not only with their neighboring countries but also with Islamic Ummah.

Sardar Mehtab further shared that Pakistan always wanted to establish close relations with Turkey by removing all gaps and barriers as per the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In the meeting, it was mutually decided that in order to follow a fast pace sustainable development model and to embark on solid infrastructure of aviation sector, both countries should exchange the skills and technology to upgrade the competitiveness and performance of aviation industry.