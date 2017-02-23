Pakistan, Turkey agree on close cooperation in counter-terrorism By Shumaila Andleeb

ANKARA, Turkey, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim on Thursday said
both Pakistan and Turkey were facing the threat of terrorism and
expressed the commitment for close cooperation to fight menace for
region’s peace.
In a joint press stake-out following the co-chairing of 5th
High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, the two prime
ministers expressed resolve to take strict action against terrorism
and extremism within their countries.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emphasized that “Turkey’s enemies
are Pakistan’s enemies” and re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to
stand with Turkey in its fight against terrorism.
He expressed the confidence that Turkish leadership would
effectively eliminate all threats of terrorism and would march
to peace and prosperity under the guidance of President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan.
He said Pakistan was currently facing the challenge of
terrorism and mentioned the recent terror attack at the Sufi
shrine, which was a symbol of peace. However, he said efforts
would continue against terrorism in all its forms.
Turkish Prime Minister Yildrim said Turkey was making
contribution to regional stability despite being a target
to terrorism.
He suggested that Pakistan and Turkey should have highest
level of cooperation in counter-terrorism.
The Turkish Prime Minister said Pakistan had a key role
in the region and was making progress in many areas despite
confronting a number of challenges.
He said Turkey would continue to step up its cooperation
with Pakistan, a country, which, he said had a very bright
future.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif termed Turkey his second
home and said it was always a pleasure to visit this friendly
and brotherly country.
On the failed coup in Turkey in July 2016, the Prime
Minister said that Pakistan reaffirmed solidarity with the Turkish
government and nation for upholding the spirit of democracy.
He strongly condemned the `heinous attempt’ against
democracy and said that Pakistani nation had all prayers for the
248 Turkish martyrs who lost their lives for their motherland.
He said the Turkish nation’s stance stood “mightier than
the roaring tanks and guns” and their sacrifice would be
remembered.
Calling the Turkish prime minister “my brother”, Nawaz
Sharif said they together held a very productive session of
the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), with
focus on joint commitment to stronger partnership.
He expressed satisfaction that the friendship of
Pakistan and Turkey friendship was flourishing with time and
the two countries had excellent cooperation in education,
energy, culture and defence.
He hoped that the Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding Agreements
and MoUs signed today would further contribute to strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Turkey.
Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan and Turkey were celebrating 70 years of
their diplomatic relations, which he said would further intensify and enrich the people-to-people relationship.
He lauded the leadership of Turkey for their support on the Kashmir
issue and said Pakistan stood by Turkey on the issue of Cyprus.
He also thanked Turkey for its principle position on strategic
stability in South Asia and said that Pakistan was committed for peaceful neighbourhood including having friendly relations with India.
Nawaz Sharif stressed the need to intensify joint efforts to combat
Islamophobia.
“Pakistan and Turkey are committed to global peace and together we can
work for peace to make the world a better place,”.
Prime Minister Yildirim expressed gratitude for
Pakistan’s support and solidarity during the failed coup in
Turkey.
He said the coup attempt was launched by Fethullah
Gulen’s terrorist organization and termed it a threat to the
security of world peace.
He said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed cooperation in
diverse fields including bilateral trade, regional and
international issues and emphasized to further deepening of
existing relations.
He mentioned that the HLSCC meeting co-chaired by the
two prime ministers was very fruitful which discussed energy,
infrastructure and transportation.
The Turkish Prime Minister said President Erdogan would
visit Pakistan next month to attend the summit of Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO).
He said Turkey was ready to do its share in anyway
possible to improve relations between Pakistan and
Afghanistan.
He said Turkey wanted Pakistan and Afghanistan to have
good neighbourly relations that would be helpful in counter-
terrorism efforts.