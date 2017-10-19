Pakistan, Tunisia to work together in further promoting ties

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Ambassador of Tunisia, Adel Elarbi on Thursday called on National Security Adviser, Lt. General (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations.

Matters regarding security and stability of South Asia and Africa also came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking to the ambassador, Nasser Janjua said that Tunisia was a brotherly Muslim country and Pakistan was keen to expand cooperation with it.

Strong relations with Tunisia would be instrumental for maintaining good relations with other African countries as well.

He assured the ambassador that Pakistan was ever ready to support Tunisia in every field and both the countries must belong to each other in manner better than ever before.

Both sides agreed to work together at all levels to further promote cordial bilateral relations.

Ambassador Adel Elarbi said Tunisia attached great importance to Pakistan and expressed a strong desire to boost bilateral relations by extending cooperation in multiple areas including defence, economics and social sectors.

He also conveyed that Tunisian government was keen to explore possibilities of enhancing cooperation between both the countries in field of security, particularly counter-terrorism.

“We want to learn from Pakistan the strategy to win against terrorism and integration of people in society,” he added.

Inviting business community of Pakistan, the Envoy said because of its location, Tunisia can be helpful in providing an easy access to European and African countries.

“We have a lot of scope to move forward and it is time to translate our different ideas of cooperation into tangible projects,” he added.