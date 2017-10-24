Pakistan, Tunisia likely to ink PTA soon: Envoy

FAISALABAD, Oct 24 (APP)::Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr.

Adel Al-Alarbi on Tuesday said that Preferential Trade Agreement

(PTA) was expected to be inked during the 9th Pakistan Tunisia

Ministerial Conference to be held soon in Tunisia.

Addressing the members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (FCCI), he said that long awaited PTA would give a

quantum jump to bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries.

He said that after the last successful 8th session of the joint ministerial commission, Tunisia and Pakistani Authorities were

engaged in negotiation to finalize the modalities of the agreement.

He said that existing bilateral commercial and economic activities

were far below the potential of two countries and we must focus

on diversification of basket of tradable goods. “Currently, we

are at the last step of PTA which will allow both countries to

exchange list of tradable goods with a preferential trade tariff”,

he added.

He said the Tunisian Parliament had also approved a new investment

law to attract foreign investment. “This new code will give foreign investors more flexibility to transfer funds, including profits, out

of the country and remove taxes on profits of major projects for at

least ten years”, he said and added that a fund for investment had

also been created which would help financing of infrastructure projects

and funding to encourage investors to launch big projects in marginalized areas of the country.

In his address of welcome, Shabbir Hussain Chawla President FCCI

said that Pakistan’s exports to Tunisia were 23.022 million Dollars

whereas the imports were 6.111 Million dollars in 2016. Hence, the

balance of trade is in favor of Pakistan.

Mr. Chawla said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

was about to materialize which would provide new opportunities to

the whole world for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Pakistan.

Senior Vice President Sheikh Farooq Yusuf offered vote of

thanks while documentaries on FCCI and Tunisia were also screened.

Later, former President Abdul Qayyum Sheikh and Executive Member Muhammad Umran Mehmood presented FCCI Shields to Mr. Adel Elarbi

Ambassador of Tunisia and Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Chaouki Msolla respectively.