Pakistan trounce Sri Lanka in Asian U23 C’ship quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 3-1 in the quarterfinals of Asian Men’s Under-23 Volleyball Championship at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Wednesday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation Pakistan, who were a superior side outclass their opponents in the first set 25-17. They led the 2nd set with 7-0 points and at one stage the score was 18-8. But Pakistan players seemed somewhat complacent, which slowed down their progress. However, they managed to win the set 25-20.