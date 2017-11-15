Pakistan to welcome French coop in mass transit transport system development

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Pakistan would welcome French cooperation and collaboration in the development of mass transit transport system in Pakistan to provide modern and efficient travelling facilities to its population of 207 million.

The ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque said this while talking to a group of French students of Paris Institute of Science and Technology, who called on him in the embassy in Paris on Wednesday, a press release said.

He said Pakistan was giving top priority to the development of public transport and mass transit system in many cities of Pakistan. Many new projects like Metro Bus System had already been constructed in Lahore, Islamabad and Multan, Orange line metro was nearing completion in Lahore, whereas similar projects were being planned in other major cities of the country, including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Faisalabad.

He said under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan was also upgrading and expanding its existing road and railway infrastructure.

The ambassador observed that France had one of the world’s most advanced and integrated urban transit transport system which would serve as a good model for similar projects in Pakistan.

He invited the French companies to benefit from the investment opportunities in the ever growing and lucrative transport sector of Pakistan.

The French students who are also employed in major French transport/railway companies are currently developing a pre-feasibility study for a mass transport system in Hyderabad, the second biggest city of province of Sindh Pakistan with the objective to suggest best possible urban transport system for the city as a part of their MBA degree assignment.