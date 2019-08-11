Pakistan to use all diplomatic options to ensure justice to people of Kashmir: Maleeha

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (APP):Reaffirming Pakistan’s intention to take the case of India’s ‘illegal’ annexation of occupied Kashmir to the UN Security Council, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi has said that her government was prepared to use any diplomatic and political option to secure justice for the oppressed Kashmiri people.

“We are ready for bilateral, multilateral any format (of mediation) so long as we can get justice for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” she said in an interview with Sky News, a British television network, in the course of her intense lobbying efforts at the United Nations.