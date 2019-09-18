Pakistan to take more aggressive measures to rescue Kashmiri people: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan would take more aggressive measures to rescue the people of Kashmir and determined to highlight Kashmir cause at every international level and expose Indian brutalities in held valley.

Talking to private news channel, he said India should be aware that Pakistan will never compromise on Kashmir cause and we are always ready to make any effort to resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with the will of the people of Kashmir.