Pakistan to surpass Canada’s economy by 2050: PWC report

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): A report by management consultancy

PricewaterhouseCoopers forecasts that Pakistan could surpass the

Canadian economy by 2050.

According to a private news channel, “By 2050, emerging

economies such as Mexico and Indonesia are likely to be larger

than the UK and France, while Pakistan and Egypt could overtake

Italy and Canada,” PWC said in a report published Tuesday.

The findings based on gross domestic product purchasing

power parity (PPP) terms also forecasts India will replace the

United States as the world’s second largest economy after China by

2050.

According to the measure, Canada is currently ranked as the

17th largest economy, but by 2030 the country will slip to No. 18

and by 2050 to No. 22. Egypt will move to No. 15 place and

Pakistan right behind it.

Despite the Canadian economy’s diminished status, the

country’s GDP will roughly double to US$3.1 trillion by 2050 from

its current level.

The PWC forecast seems incredulous as Egypt’s GDP based on

the more common market exchange rates (MER) stood at US$340

billion and Pakistan a mere US$284 billion in 2016.