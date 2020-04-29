Pakistan to suffer implications as global economy shrinks amid pandemic: FM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Pakistan could face financial implications as the coronavirus pandemic was going to shrink the world economy by 3 percent.

Chairing a meeting of Consultative Council on Foreign Affairs here, Qureshi said it was challenging for the government not only to protect the people from COVID-19 but also to save them from hunger amid the pandemic.

He said the extension of GSP Plus for Pakistan till 2022 was encouraging and expressed the hope for success at the platform of Financial Action Task Force as well.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 12 had launched an appeal for Global Debt Relief Fund, following which he wrote letters to 30 foreign ministers based on the proposal of relief in loans by international monetary bodies.

Qureshi said Pakistan successfully held a virtual conference of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries on containing the coronavirus at regional level, despite the persistent negative response by India.

As India projected its Hindutva policies based on racism and hatred, the world on the other hand acknowledged Pakistan’s positive attitude towards the minorities, he added.

He said Pakistan was seriously committed for peace in Afghanistan and would continue to play a reconciliatory role among the stakeholders.

He mentioned opening of the border on the request from Afghanistan for transportation of trucks for facilitation of the Afghan people in difficult times of pandemic.

Qureshi also mentioned that the Iranian leadership had appreciated Pakistan for supporting lifting of financial sanctions on their country.

He said the government was putting in utmost efforts and utilizing all possible resources to bring the stranded Pakistanis in foreign countries back home.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousaf updated the meeting on situation regarding the return of Pakistanis.

The participants of the meeting lauded Foreign Minister Qureshi’s efforts for highlighting the oppression of Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, exposing the dark face of Hindutva at international level and supporting revival of weaker nations through strong economic diplomacy.