Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris in their struggle against oppression: PM

GILGIT, Nov 01 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated the support of the government and people of Pakistan to the Kashmiris waging struggle against the Indian oppression and said being an ambassador of the Kashmir cause he would continue to internationalise their just case.

“I am your ambassador and spokesman of Kashmir, and I will be the advocate of your cause in the world,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said here at the Azadi Parade at the Agha Khan Polo Stadium, marking Gilgit’s independence from Dogra Raj.

The Prime Minister who arrived here on a day-long visit said the Indian prime minister had played his last card on August 5 and said as soon as the Indian forces lift the curfew in the occupied Kashmir, a sea of people would rise to strive for their freedom from the Indian yoke.

“No power can stop the Kashmiris from attaining their goal of liberation,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He said basically it was the “fear” that makes a person subservient to others, however the Muslims by their very nature feared none but Allah and does his best to uphold the truth.

“Such a person does not beg anyone and we are trying to make our nation self sufficient on these very principles,” Khan said and added that it was the reason that he was a strong advocate for emulating the social welfare state of Medina.

He said only by pursing the principles of justice and equality, this country can make progress.

He said he was proud to join the people of Gilgit on their freedom day and said the people of Gilgit must be thankful to the Allah Almighty that they were not experiencing the same sufferings as the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing right now.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the sacrifices of the Northern Light Infantry and the freedom fighters of 1947 – 1948.

He said he had visited the most scenic places of the world, but was yet to find a place better than the magnificent beauty of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said his government was focusing on promotion of tourism in this area and was optimist that it would boost the economy of this region.

Khan mentioned his tourism policy under which the government allowed waived off visa for 70 countries along with NOC requirements for foreigners who wished to see Pakistan’s scenically rich northern areas.

He said this area would also get a big boost in economy as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would be passing through Gilgit Baltistan.

He said the people of the region would get jobs with the increased economic activity.