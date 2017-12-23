Pakistan in safe hands; to rise, stand tall with grace: PM

KARACHI, Dec 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said Pakistan was in safe hands and would rise and stand tall with grace among the comity of nations by foiling all designs against it.

“Pakistan is in safe hands. There is a concocted narrative being spread against us by unscrupulous and vested elements. This is not new to us and we shall foil all such designs with unity and keeping the national unity supreme,” the prime minister said addressing as the chief guest at the Pakistan Navy’s 108th Midshipmen and 17th Short Service Commissioning Course Commissioning Parade here.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Defense Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

On his arrival at the Pakistan Naval Academy Minora, the prime minister was received by the naval chief.

In total, 129 officers passed out including 57 Pakistani, 46 foreigners and 26 from Short Service Commissioning course. The officers from other countries included from Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister said Pakistan was committed to promote friendly ties with the neighboring countries.

“Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence and a friendly neighborhood. We do not harbor any aggressive designs. However, our desire for peace must not be construed as sign of weakness and indifference to the developments taking place in the region,” he said.

He explained that any disguised or unnatural arrangements for supremacy would neither succeed nor serve the purpose of peace and stability.

He said Pakistan believed in peace and co-existence and that the people of this region deserved a better and prosperous life but this dream could only come true by dispensing with hegemonic ambitions and following a policy of cooperation and coherence.

He said Pakistan Navy had been contributing to the overall deterrence and the national security and in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor with Gwadar Port being its central component, its role had increased.

The prime minister said the operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad were not merely the military operations, rather those were the manifestations of the nation’s resolve to cleanse Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism. Our security forces were playing role in harmony with other national institutions, he added.

He said Pakistan was committed to foil the designs aimed at disrupting peace in the region.

He congratulated the passed out cadets and their proud parents saying that the confidence of the cadets was the symbol of a strong country.

“Commissioning is a defining moment in your career that you will always treasure. Today you will assume the responsibility to defend the maritime frontiers of our homeland and to guard its ideology, integrity and freedom, even at the cost of your lives,” the prime minister remarked, urging the cadets to measure up to the expectations of the nation.

He said the Pakistan Navy was vigilant and determined to defend the maritime interests of Pakistan.

He said the role of Pakistan Navy in Combined Naval Forces had been recognized across the world.

He said it was government’s resolve to make all resources available to strengthen the Pakistan Navy for making our maritime defence impregnable and promoting the blue economy.

He said it was pleasing that Pakistan Navy was rapidly developing its indigenous capability and pursuing it with greater vigor.

“I assure you that the nation stands firmly behind you and shall assure that the Pakistan Navy is equipped with the necessary means to protect our maritime interests.”

He said Pakistan Navy was capable to face any challenge and hoped that the passing out cadets would lead by their conduct, integrity, knowledge and foresight.

He said it was also proud to note that Pakistan Navy had been training even the naval cadets from different countries and hoped that the cadets would carry happy memories from Pakistan and the cooperation would continue in future as well.

The prime minister also paid tributes to the martyrs of the security forces who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Earlier, the prime minister also gave away the prizes to the cadets who showed excellence during the training process.

He felicitated the prize winners who excelled in various fields including Midshipman Syed Irtaza Haider for winning the sword of honour.