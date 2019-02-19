Pakistan to retaliate immediately, if India goes for any misadventure : PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday warned India against any misadventure in the

wake of Pulwama attack and said “Pakistan would not think, but immediately retaliate.”

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted to the

sabre-rattling, in particular by the Indian media, calling for a surgical strike against

Pakistan, and expressed the hope that “better sense will prevail.”

He said “if Indians believe that they can launch an attack on Pakistan, they

should understand that Pakistan would not think, but retaliate immediately as

there will be no other option.”

Imran Khan said “no law in the world allows anyone or a country to be the

“judge, jury and executioner” and said if India offered any proof, Pakistan would

cooperate.

“We all know that it is easy to start a war, but very difficult to end. And we do

not know where it will lead to.”

The Prime Minister offered the Indian government to fully cooperate in any

kind of investigation it wanted into the Pulwama incident. He also asked for

tangible, credible and intelligence-based evidences which should be shared

and expressed the resolve that Pakistan would take action.

The Prime Minister regretted Indian posture of preconditioning the Kashmir

issue with talks over terrorism, and said that Pakistan was ready for a dialogue

on this issue as it was affecting the whole region.

He said Pakistan had been the worst victim of curse of terrorism in the last

fifteen years.

The Prime Minister, expressing his wonder over the swift and baseless Indian

allegations in the aftermath of Pulwama incident, questioned Indian leadership

what were the advantages Pakistan hoped to get out of such attack.

The Prime Minister explained that he did not immediately respond to the

Indian accusations as they were fully focusing on the significant visit by the

Saudi Crown Prince and the economic conference.

If he had responded at that time, the attention could be diverted from the

significant visit by the royal dignitary of the brotherly country, he said.

An idiot could think to do so to sabotage his visit. Why at this stage when

Pakistan was going for peace and stability? he added.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was going to achieve peace and stability

after resolutely fighting terrorism in the last fifteen years, with loss of seventy

thousand precious lives and 100 billion dollar losses in economic terms.

The Prime Minister advised the Indian leadership to break the shackles of

its past mantra and refrain from targeting Pakistan for every incident in the

Occupied Kashmir.

He said India should instead come forward to resolve the Kashmir issue though

dialogue. “We are ready to talk to you,” he added.

He said a new government has been functioning in Pakistan with new thoughts

and vision in the “Naya Pakistan”.

He reiterated that it was in Pakistan’s interest, not to allow anyone to use its

soil against anyone nor allow someone to carry out such activities on its soil from

the outside. “If someone is doing it, he is doing enmity with Pakistan. If someone

is using our soil, it is enmity with us. It is against our interests,” he added while

ruling out any outside pressure.

He said Pakistan wanted to eliminate terrorism from the region.

The Prime Minister reminded India to give new thinking and introspection to

the grave situation in IoK and ponder as to why Kashmiri youths had gone to such

extent by completely discarding fears of death.

Suppression of Kashmiris through use of military force and one-dimensional

oppression would not succeed. How could you expect to resolve the issue in future

when all such oppressive tactics and use of military force had failed so far, he

reminded the Indian government and referred to the Afghan issue where the world

had acknowledged to find out solution to the 17-year long war through dialogue

process.

He said that war was no solution to Kashmir issue. Why should not this issue

be discussed in India!

The Prime Minister said they were hearing Indian leadership, politicians and

media unleashing aggression against Pakistan in the aftermath of Pulwama

incident.

The Prime Minister noted that such war-mongering behavior was understandable

due to the elections year in India as with Pakistan’s bashing, they would get boost

in the election campaigns.