ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees
Zakaria Monday said that Pakistan would raise national an regional
challenges and Kashmir issue during annual session of the United
Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
UNGA session was an opportunity to highlight issues,
challenges and priorities of the member states, he said talking to
PTV.
He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would deliver
speech in the UNGA.
On sidelines of the UNGA session, important meetings of
Pakistan would also held with the high dignitaries of various
countries including Afghanistan, Turkey, Sri Lanka and Jordan, he
said.
Nafees Zakaria said bilateral relations would be discussed
during the meetings.
He said United Nations Secretary General had expressed
concerns over Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and
situation in Rohingya.
Pakistan to raise regional challenges, Kashmir issue at UNGA: Nafees
ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees