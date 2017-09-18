Pakistan to raise regional challenges, Kashmir issue at UNGA: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees

Zakaria Monday said that Pakistan would raise national an regional

challenges and Kashmir issue during annual session of the United

Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

UNGA session was an opportunity to highlight issues,

challenges and priorities of the member states, he said talking to

PTV.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would deliver

speech in the UNGA.

On sidelines of the UNGA session, important meetings of

Pakistan would also held with the high dignitaries of various

countries including Afghanistan, Turkey, Sri Lanka and Jordan, he

said.

Nafees Zakaria said bilateral relations would be discussed

during the meetings.

He said United Nations Secretary General had expressed

concerns over Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and

situation in Rohingya.