Pakistan to raise issue of India’s illegal annexation of Kashmir at all International forums: FO Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the government was evaluating the possibilities of raising the annexation of Kashmir by India at all possible international forums including United Nations Human Right Council, International Court of Justice and other such forums to expose India’s nefarious designs.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said Kashmir issue has become a grave threat to the peace of the entire world. Pakistan was fully alert. World was being sensitized over the situation.

Spokesman said the International community was being engaged at all level. Parliament, foreign missions were playing pro active role to expose Indian aggressions. National Assembly Speaker was playing effective role to activate Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) for exposing India.