ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP):The UAE government has working to save the Houbara bustard from extinction, looking ahead Pakistan is willing to be a responsible partner in this approach to conserve and preserve it’s valued ‘winter guest’ the Houbara for future generations, said Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change, while speaking at the summit, ‘Conservation Through Government Action” hosted by The International Fund for Houbara Conservation, IFHC in Abu Dhabi.