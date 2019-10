LAHORE, Oct 01 (APP):Pakistan cricket team will play Ireland and Holland in limited over series before their scheduled tour of England next year.

“Our team will play T20 and one day international matches against Ireland and Holland before taking on England next summer (July),” said the sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), here on Tuesday.

Giving details, the sources said Pakistan team in July next year will play three ODIs against the Netherlands and will play two T20s against Ireland.