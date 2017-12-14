LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan will take on arch-rival
India in the opening clash of the World Blind Cricket Cup
on January 8 at Lahore’s famous Gaddafi Stadium.
The clash billed as a ‘test of nerves’ will mark the
opening of the World Cup of cricketers with impaired sight.
The matches of the mega event will be played in United
Arab Emirates, Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, said a
spokesman for the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council while
talking to APP on Thursday.
He said that the event would be participated by world’s
top blind cricket teams and the opening match between Pakistan
and India had gained the status of a special encounter as
emotions of millions of people from both the countries would
be involved in it.
Both the semi-finals of the event would be played on
January 17 and 18 at Ajman, UAE, while the grand finale
will take place at ‘Home of Cricket’ in Pakistan, the Gaddafi
Stadium, on January 21.
Pakistan to play India in opener of World Blind Cricket Cup
LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan will take on arch-rival