Pakistan to peruse water issue with India seriously, senate told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The firm and strong decisions will be taken regarding the water issues with India as water

is our lifeline and there will be no concession on the issue, Minister For Human

Rights Shireen Mazari said here on Tuesday.

Responding to the questions of senator, Minister said, This is negligence of previous government

that they haven’t take up the issue of water with India but now we will take

firm and strong decisions regarding the water issues.

The senate was told that, If India has not been withdrawn from the treaty then it is international

obligation for India to proceed according to the rules of treaty and we have to

enforce it.