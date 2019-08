ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never step back from

supporting the Kashmiris’ right to freedom and would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them.

The President was addressing people and groups of schoolchildren who had gathered at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in response to the government’s call. First Lady Begum Samina Alvi also

joined.